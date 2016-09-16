League is Leith’s bread and butter, says Derek Riddel

Leith Athletic boss Derek Riddel has warned his players to focus on what’s in front of them or risk defeat at Stirling University tomorrow.

With the remaining East of Scotland sides involved in cup action this weekend, the champions have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top to three points.

However, with next weekend’s Scottish Cup first-round clash with Cumbernauld Colts now only days away, Riddel is conscious some of his squad might be getting a bit too far ahead of themselves.

“It will be a tough game this weekend that’s for sure. Stirling are a good side and we lost to them at Gannochy last season. They also gave us a run for our money at Meadowbank just a few weeks ago (League Cup Group Stages) so we’ll need to play well up there,” Riddel said. “The Scottish Cup is on everyone’s mind I’m sure, but the league is our bread and butter and we need to make sure we retain our title to get back into the competition again.

“It’s important we start the league well as we showed last season. We led from September to the end of the season due to getting games played and points on the board.

“There are a few teams in contention this season with everyone capable of beating each other so it’s important to get off to a good start.”