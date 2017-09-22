Leith Athletic face Heriot-Watt for cup final spot

A place in the Alex Jack Cup final is up for grabs tomorrow as Heriot-Watt University welcome city rivals Leith Athletic to Oriam.

Both clubs have been in fine form in the East of Scotland League, the students currently fifth having won three of their four league fixtures. Their only defeat so far came against champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale a fortnight ago.

The two teams met last Saturday in the South Region Challenge Cup, with Leith prevailing 2-1 at Meadowbank 3G.

However, Leith joint-manager Steve Chalmers doesn’t believe their victory will have any bearing on tomorrow’s clash.

“To be honest the way Heriot-Watt played last week they probably should have won the game,” Chalmers said. “We didn’t play particularly well so I’m hoping for a better performance given what’s at stake. Hopefully the players can raise their game.

“Given we were only left with two players from last year, I’m really happy with how things have been going. We’re still undefeated in the league and we now have a chance to reach a cup final.

“A lot of the guys we have came up from the younger age groups so they are used to playing in finals. Our 21s, for example, won 15 trophies in four years so they are used to the big occasions. I’m just hoping they can make that step up in terms of going from juvenile football to East of Scotland.”

The League Cup first round also gets under way this weekend, with current league leaders Tynecastle in action at Coldstream. Stevie Vinter’s side have shrugged off the disappointment of losing their first league match of the season to register four consecutive wins that has taken them top.

Elsewhere, Preston Athletic have a tough ask on their hands if they are to progress further in the competition when they travel across the Queensferry Crossing to play league newcomers and Junior Super League champions Kelty Hearts.

However, the Panners can approach the tie with some optimism having ran riot against Kelty’s Fife rivals Burntisland Shipyard last week, Jonny Grotlin netting a hat-trick in a comprehensive 6-1 win.

Ormiston are in league action when they take on Burntisland at Recreation Park.

The East Lothian side have lost all five league matches so far this term but are aware that a win would see them move off the bottom of the table and Tweedmouth Rangers fail to beat Peebles Rovers.