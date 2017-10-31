Leith Athletic win 9-0 as they try to keep on tails of Kelty

Leith Athletic are up to second in the East of Scotland League after a routine 9-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Tweedmouth Rangers.

Former Livingston midfielder Ryan Currie was instrumental in his side’s biggest win of the season, the 20-year-old continuing his recent goalscoring form with a hat-trick. Gavin Reid and Stefan Hay both scored twice with Oban Anderson and Brodie MacKenzie completing the rout. The Meadowbank-based club trail leaders Kelty Hearts by five points, although the Fife outfit have played one game more.

“I was very pleased with the overall performance and not just the scoreline,” Leith joint-manager Steve Chalmers said. “We created lots of chances and I felt we dealt with the expectation of the game as Tweedmouth’s previous results against other teams in the league meant there was an expectation on the team to get goals and we coped with that.”

Heriot-Watt University returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Eyemouth United at Warner Park.

The students were thrashed 7-1 last midweek by Kelty Hearts but a double from Anton Dowds and Greg MacDonald sealed the points in the Borders.

Tynecastle surprisingly went down 2-1 to Stirling University at Saughton Enclosure, Robbie Polson with the goal for Stevie Vinter’s men.

Meanwhile, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, who welcome Coldstream to Saughton tomorrow night on league duty, easily saw off Richie Weir’s Ormiston 3-0 at Hibs’ East Mains Training Centre, Louis Swanson, who scored twice, and Tony Muir on target for Raymond Carr’s side.