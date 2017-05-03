Lewis Turner insists Bonnyrigg aren’t fazed by three games per week

Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder Lewis Turner says the New Dundas Park men are revelling in their three-games-a-week schedule as they bid to regain their Super League title.

Rose visit Broxburn Athletic tonight for their sixth game in just 12 days as they bid to make it four league victories in a row.

Wins over Camelon, Dundonald Bluebell and Fauldhouse United have cut leaders Kelty Hearts’ lead to 15 points and it could be down to just six by the time the Fife club next play in the league a week on Saturday.

“I enjoy it, I’d rather be playing games than training,” said Turner. “It’s good when you are playing as well – I’ve got a good run of games together where I’ve started; I’ve played 90 minutes for the last however many weeks. Robbie [Horn, manager] has asked me if I want a rest, but I would rather play and I feel quite fit, I don’t really want rested.

“I don’t understand how professionals that train every day and have nutritionists complain about playing a couple of days in a week. All of us are at work all day and probably not eating and drinking the best and we’re playing three games a week and we’re all enjoying it. The majority of us are looking quite sharp.

“The next week is massive for us because Kelty haven’t got a league game until a week on Saturday and we could claw back nine points in that time. That gives us a wee chance to put some right pressure on them. If we were to go on and win the league now it would be some achievement.”

Elsewhere tonight, Penicuik Athletic travel to Fauldhouse, while Bo’ness United make the trip to Camelon. All games kick-off at 7pm.