Linlithgow ace didn’t celebrate derby goal out of respect for Bo’ness fans

LINLITHGOW attacker Roddy MacLennan revealed he didn’t celebrate his stunning goal in Saturday’s 2-1 derby win over Bo’ness out of respect for his former team.

MacLennan, who made the move back to Rose this term after spending last season with their arch-rivals, opened the scoring with a sublime chip.

Chris Donnelly levelled the match with a disputed goal before Owen Ronald grabbed a stunning winner.

MacLennan said: “I’ve tried to smash the ball though a ruck of players before and it gets stopped so I tried a chip and it came off perfectly.

“I didn’t celebrate because of my respect for the Bo’ness support, who were always good to me in my time here.”

Linlithgow were looking to bounce back from last week’s shock William Hill Scottish Cup defeat against Banks O’Dee and MacLennan’s first-half strike from 18 yards got them off to a great start.

Just before the break, Bo’ness drew level in controversial fashion. The Linlithgow defence looked to have cleared the ball from a corner but it was lofted back over their heads to Donnelly in an offside position. The linesman flagged as Donnelly stroked the ball home. The referee then talked to his assistant and blew for the goal, believing the ball had taken a slight deflection off a Linlithgow player.

After the break, Bo’ness started to dominate but Lithgae edged in front on the hour. Robert Sloan took a free-kick for the Rose from the left. It fell to Owen Ronald on the edge of the box and his volley found the top corner for a stunning strike.

Bo’ness bounced back and the Linlithgow defence led a charmed life for the rest of the game. Bo’ness had Murray Carstairs sent off with a straight red with five minutes remaining before they smashed the bar in a last-gasp effort to grab a share of the points.

For Linlithgow boss Mark Bradley, it was a good response after last week’s disappointment. “The players deserved this result,” he said. “We had to defend a lot but we got the goals and I’m delighted for the players and the support we took here.”

Bo’ness assistant coach Alan Miller felt he got a good performance without the result he wanted. “It’s not good losing a derby like this but we should have at least taken a point from this game. We played well for long spells in the game but their keeper had a good afternoon.”

Bo’ness United: Murphy, Jacobs, Snowdon, Campbell, Carstairs, Gemmell, Scott, Comrie, Wilson, Donnelly, Keast. Subs: Nyang, Cropley, Sally, Wright, Ritchie.

Linlithgow Rose: Barnard, Thom, Devine, McKenzie, Leiper, Sloan, Ronald, Ru MacLennan, Batchelor, Coyne, Ro MacLennan. Subs: Shields, Malone, Turnbull, Strickland, Hill.