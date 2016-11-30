Linlithgow and Bo’ness drawn together in Junior Cup

Linlithgow Rose could potentially host fierce rivals Bo’ness United in the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup after the draw was made for the last 32.

Linlithgow have yet to play their third round match away to Dundee North End, with the tie having been postponed twice, while Bo’ness host Blantyre Vics in a replay this weekend.

Haddington Athletic, who have knocked out three west sides so far, face a tough trip to Petershill in round four, while Edinburgh United will take on Kilwinning Rangers at Paties Road. Dunbar United have a home tie against Benburb, while Penicuik Athletic were dealt an away tie at Girvan. Should Musselburgh get past Lochee United in the third round, they will face a tough trip to Super Premier league leaders Kirkintilloch Rob Roy.

Draw: Kilsyth Rangers v Thorniewood United or Bonnyrigg Rose, Cumbernauld United v Luncarty or Rosyth, Carluke v Irvine Meadow or Darvel, Beith v Auchinleck Talbot or Pollok, Renfrew v Stonehaven or Greenock, Downfield or Broughty Athletic v Sauchie, Kirkintilloch Rob Roy v Lochee United or Musselburgh Athletic, aldhouse United v Maryhill, East Kilbride or Culter v Dundee Violet or Glenafton, Girvan v Penicuik Athletic, Gartcairn v Jeanfield or Hermes, Kelty Hearts v Kirriemuir or Hill of Beath, Petershill v Haddington Athletic, Dunbar United v Benburb, Edinburgh United, Kilwinning Rangers, Dundee North End or Linlithgow Rose v Blantyre Vics or Bo’ness United (Ties to be played on Saturday, January 21).