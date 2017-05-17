Linlithgow and Musselburgh clash in relegation showdown

Linlithgow Rose and Musselburgh Athletic meet tonight at Prestonfield in a huge Super League relegation showdown.

Both teams are running out of matches in their bids to escape the drop, with Rose currently occupying second-bottom spot on 28 points after 25 games. Athletic are a further point clear but have played a game more.

Rose captain Colin Leiper has called on his team-mates to “step up to the mark and give 120 per cent” as they try to end a wretched run of form in the league.

Leiper, whose wife is due to give birth any day now, said: “This is as important as any cup final and we have five of them to play, staring tonight. We need players to step up to the mark and give 120 per cent because 100 isn’t going to be good enough.

“Musselburgh need a win here just as much as we do. We have games in hand and although our fans believe we’ll manage to survive. League tables don’t lie. We’re trying to keep the players focused and that’s where the experienced lads should be coming forward. We need them to set an example.

“We need to stop feeling sorry for ourselves. It’s us who got us into this mess and it’s up to us to get us out of it.”

Musselburgh face another team struggling at the foot of the table in Jeanfield Swifts at the weekend, capping off a big week for Calvin Shand’s men.

The Burgh manager said: “These next two games for us are massive if we are to stay up. I’m confident we can get the results we need because we have been playing well until last Saturday when we lost.

“We are where we are because of something like 11 draws this season and that’s a lot of dropped points. We’ve a couple of doubts for the game but whoever plays will take the field knowing just what they have to do.”

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg host league leaders Kelty in the East of Scotland Cup. Both matches kick off at 7pm.