Linlithgow boss bemoans bad luck in semi-final defeat

Linlithgow boss Todd Lumsden couldn’t mask his disappointment after his team lost out in the semi-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Brian Young’s fortuitous goal just before half-time was enough for the 11-times winners as Rose were left ruing a magnificent display by home goalkeeper Andy Leishman.

“We’re gutted and sore just now,” Lumsden said after crashing out 1-0 on aggregate. “That was never an effort at goal when they scored. It had a huge amount of luck in it. Then straight after, Tommy Coyne clipped the ball past their keeper and hit the bottom of the post.

“Then, in the second half, their keeper has saved the day for them with a string of fine saves, especially one from Colin Leiper.

“However we have to put our disappointment behind us as we have important league games coming up starting tonight against Dundonald.”

Auchinleck started well but were guilty of some poor finishing. Rose found their feet with Coyne bringing out the best in goalkeeper Leishman.

Just before half-time, Young picked up the ball on the edge of the Auchinleck penalty area and, with his back to goal, hooked a wind-assisted cross into the top corner.

Linlithgow responded well and it was then Coyne who hit the post.

The visitors started the second half well with Blair Batchelor having three great strikes without finding the net.

Lumsden pushed central defender Leiper forward to try and inject some support for Coyne. It almost paid off as Leiper smashed a super strike which Leishman somehow managed to keep out as time ran out for the West Lothian side whose Scottish Cup run is at an end.

Linlithgow didn’t have the finishing power or the slice of luck needed to get over the line but Leiper felt Rose were the better side across the tie.

“I’m really disappointed in that result. We had to beat them, their goalkeeper and the luck and it proved just too much for us,” he said.

“We were the better side over the two games but when the luck is against you what chance do you have?

“Then you have a keeper at the top of his game playing in a team who have been over the course before, but it’s hard to take when you know you were the better side.”

Auchinleck Talbot: Leishman, Lyle, Pope, Harvey, McGoldrick, S Wilson, Young, Thomson, Milliken, G Wilson, Latta. Subs: Pooler, Stevenson, Hyslop, White, McPherson.

Linlithgow Rose: Hill, McNab, Donaldson, Thom, McKenzie, Leiper, Gray, Muhsin, Coyne, Batchelor, Kelbie. Subs: Kelly, Small, Swann, Beaumont, Barnard.