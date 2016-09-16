Linlithgow relishing trip to pacesetters Kelty after derby defeat

A trip to early Super League pacesetters Kelty Hearts is an ideal game to bounce back from a humbling derby defeat says Linlithgow Rose midfielder Blair Batchelor.

Rose won’t face many tougher away matches this season. They haven’t won on their last three visits to the Fife club’s New Central Park ground and go into tomorrow’s match on the back of a 3-0 loss to nearest rivals Bo’ness United, while Kelty have maximum points from their opening seven matches.

“Kelty have started really well and they’ve brought in a lot of quality. They just keep going and going – they look a bit relentless,” said Batchelor.

“We certainly don’t fear them though, it’s probably another big game and it’s a good one to have right after a bad result. We’ll go there with confidence, although we’ve not had a great record there over the years. If we play our game, there’s no reason why we can’t go and win there.”

Former Camelon man Batchelor wishes Rose had a fixture on Monday night to get last weekend’s game out of their system. He says they owe their supporters a couple of big results, and, with tomorrow’s match followed by a Scottish Cup jaunt to Selkirk, this would be the perfect week to do it.

He said: “You want to get right back into a game straight away after being beaten by your closest rivals.

“We’re not really thinking about the Selkirk game at all, at the end of the day the big one is Kelly. Our bread and butter is the league and Scottish [Junior Cup] so that’s what we should be concentrating on.

“We need to find the right way to play together and then come up with a few good results because we certainly owe the fans that. We just need to work hard, stay together and hopefully we’ll win something this year.”

Elsewhere in the Super League, Broxburn Athletic host Musselburgh Athletic, Newtongrange Star host Dundonald Bluebell, while Penicuik Athletic are at home to Fauldhouse United.

Dalkeith Thistle welcome Bathgate Thistle in the Premier Division, while Arniston Rangers travel to Tranent.