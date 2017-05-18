Linlithgow Rose all but secure Super League place

Linlithgow edged towards Super League safety with a 2-0 home victory over Musselburgh last night.

Goals by Blair Batchelor in the 17th minute and ever-reliable Tommy Coyne with ten minutes remaining secured a massive three points for the Prestonfield men.

The win takes Rose above Burgh and Newtongrange into 12th place needing only a single point from their last four games to escape the relegation play-off spot.

Linlithgow still have to play Jeanfield, a club deep in the relegation zone, as do Musselburgh.

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg moved into the DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup semi-finals after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out success over Kelty Hearts following a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes.

Bonnyrigg goalkeeper Michael Andrews was the hero for the home side, producing a superb save from Neil McCabe to send Rose through.