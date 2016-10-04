David McGlynn resigns as Linlithgow Rose boss

David McGlynn last night resigned as Linlithgow Rose manager, ending a 16-month spell in charge at Prestonfield.

With Rose’s hopes of Super League title success all but over after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Hill of Beath left them trailing league leaders Kelty Hearts by 17 points, the former Musselburgh Athletic boss decided the time was right and announced his decision to the club’s committee on Monday night.

The highlight of his tenure was undoubtedly last season’s William Hill Scottish Cup run which saw Rose become the first Junior club to reach the fifth round of the competition and earned the club a lucrative trip at Premiership Ross County.

That cup run prolonged McGlynn’s stay a little longer as a title challenge failed to materialise while they crashed out of the Scottish Junior Cup in the early stages and didn’t achieve success in the two local cup competitions.

For a club seen as one of Junior football’s biggest, they haven’t won silverware for the past three seasons and there will be significant expectation on the new manager to deliver instant to success by securing a trophy this season.

• Rose are inviting all applicants for the managerial vacancy to send in a written application and CV to the club secretary Jim Harkins on jharkins@blueyonder.co.uk. Applicants must have at least a C-Licence Qualification and should make application by October 12.

