Linlithgow bid to secure status and stop Kelty

LINLITHGOW captain Colin Leiper admits the Prestonfield men are on a double mission when they host Kelty Hearts tomorrow.

Rose need a point to secure their Super League safety and are desperate to do that while denying their opponents and long-time leaders the chance to win the title on their patch.

Leiper was delighted by the response from his team-mates as they beat relegation rivals Musselburgh 2-0 in midweek but admits Rose will have to step up another gear against Kelty.

“We did the business against Musselburgh but Kelty are a different proposition,” said Leiper.

“They are coming to Prestonfield to win the title on our ground and we don’t want that.

“Everyone in the squad will need to step up to the plate now – not just the experienced guys.

“This is a whole new ball game against Kelty. We know we have the players to beat them, knowing a win for us would wipe out any threat of the drop. The support we had midweek was terrific and we ask the fans once again to keep the faith.

“We feel we shouldn’t be in this position but the table doesn’t lie and we’ll have to put the effort in tomorrow to get the result we want.

“We still have games in hand but the quicker we get the job done the better and then we can concentrate on playing Bo’ness in the Fife and Lothians Cup on Monday.”

After their struggles in the league this term, a win could catapult Rose into a fairly respectable mid-table spot after what has been a worrying few weeks. A victory over the champions-elect would be a major boost, too, ahead of that semi-final with their big rivals Bo’ness on Monday.

Elsewhere tomorrow, Musselburgh travel to Jeanfield desperate for a win which could take them a big step nearer safety with their opponents immediately below them in the table.

Boss Calvin Shand knew this was a massive week for his side and, after losing to Linlithgow in midweek, this game takes on even greater importance.

A win would lift Burgh above Newtongrange, who have finished their league campaign, and plunge the New Victoria Park side deep into trouble. A win for Jeanfield would send Mussy into second-bottom spot and the Perthshire side would be in a menacing position with two games in hand.

Bonnyrigg are hoping for a good result from Linlithgow to keep them in the hunt for the title as they travel to Broughty looking to keep up the pressure on Kelty.

Robbie Horn’s men had a terrific East of Scotland Cup win over Kelty midweek and he is hopeful that might have knocked Kelty’s confidence. Broughty, though, are a stuffy side and a home win would end defending champions Bonnyrigg’s title hopes.

Also in the league, Bo’ness are away to Carnoustie.

For cup action, the game to head for is Tranent’s mouthwatering East of Scotland semi-final away to Dundee North End. Manager Darren Smith and assistant Kenny Rafferty have done a remarkable job since taking charge. In the run-up to this game, beating Broxburn, Kelty, Bo’ness, Dundonald and Fauldhouse – all Super League teams.

Meanwhile, Whitburn’s attempt to beat the drop back down to the South Division hangs in the balance. They face Glenrothes at home badly needing a victory.