Linlithgow Rose part company with manager Todd Lumsden

Linlithgow Rose have parted company with manager Todd Lumsden after just six months in charge.

The former Arbroath boss took over from David McGlynn last November. Lithgae are currently second-bottom of the Super League, but have several games in hand over their relegation rivals, starting on Wednesday night away at Hill of Beath.

Assistant manager Steven Hislop has also left the club. Both men were informed of the Prestonfield outfit’s decision via telephone.

A statement on the Linlithgow’s Facebook page confirmed Lumsden’s departure. It read: “The club can confirm that we have parted company with manager, Todd Lumsden.

“We would like to put on record our thanks for the hard work and effort put in during his tenure at Linlithgow Rose, and wish him all the best for the future.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.”