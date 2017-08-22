Lothian ready for Gala night after thrashing Stirling Uni

East of Scotland League champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale swept aside Stirling University with ease, 7-0 winners at Saughton Enclosure.

The students simply couldn’t cope with the hosts’ firepower on Saturday with strike partners Sean Wringe and Jamie Devlin both netting hat-tricks. Defender Dylan Moore also scored. Raymond Carr’s men now turn their attentions to tomorrow night’s trip to Lowland League outfit Gala Fairydean Rovers whom they meet at Netherdale in the first round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

Meanwhile, Ormiston failed to capitalise on home advantage as they were beaten 3-1 by Peebles Rovers at Recreation Park. The East Lothian outfit are still searching for the first competitive win in four attempts this season but will have the opportunity to put things right this evening as they take on Heriot-Watt University at Oriam. Watt will be hoping to atone for their 3-2 weekend defeat by Tynecastle in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup first round. The home side appeared to be in cruise control having taken a 2-0 lead three minutes into the second half. But, a spirited fightback from Tynie saw Euan Greig reduce the deficit and Kern Hutchison drew his side level. Willie Mitchell’s sending off left Steven Vinter’s men up against it but Alex Chingwalu’s goal in the third minute of injury time won it for Tynie, who are at home to Burntisland Shipyard tomorrow night.

Elsewhere, Leith Athletic edged out Preston Athletic 2-0 at Meadowbank 3G. The Panners will be looking for their first win in the league when Tweedmouth Rangers arrive at the Pennypit tonight.