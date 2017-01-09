Lothian striker Jamie Devlin is scourge of old club Tynie again

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale’s Jamie Devlin says East of Scotland League rivals Tynecastle must be the sick of the sight of him after the striker netted the first in his side’s 2-0 win at Saughton Enclosure.

Devlin made it three in as many games against his former club on Saturday when an astute finish after 15 minutes put Raymond Carr’s men in front. Tony Muir wrapped up the points with an angled header midway through the second half.

The 24-year-old, who was with Tynie the season before last, scored in October’s 3-0 win before the teams met again two weeks later in the Alex Jack Cup final – Devlin again on target in a 3-1 win as Lothian secured this season’s first piece of silverware.

“Saturday was a massive result for us and good to beat them again,” Devlin said. “There’s always an added incentive to do well against them. I’ve now scored against them each time we’ve met them this season so they’ll be sick of the sight of me now.

“I started well at the beginning of the season but my girlfriend had a wee boy in September so for a couple of months I was just knackered and struggling on the park. I wasn’t scoring as many as I would have liked but I’m feeling good again. We have little competitions going among the guys so I just need to keep scoring.”

Lothian are now just five points adrift of leaders and champions Leith Athletic whom they meet this weekend at Meadowbank 3G.

“I still think Leith will be our main challengers but because there are only 20 games we’re going to have to win them all,” Devlin explained. “We’ll be looking to beat Leith on Saturday to try and close the gap to two with a game in hand. I think it would really help our mindset to go there and get that first win over them.”

Heriot-Watt continue to split both Leith and Lothian in second spot after a fine 4-2 victory over their Stirling counterparts at Riccarton whilst Leith themselves made it eight wins from eight with a 3-1 win at home to Ormiston.