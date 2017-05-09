Lothian Thistle aim for vital points ahead of title decider

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale striker Sean Wringe insists he no-one will be taking anything for granted when they travel down the A1 tomorrow night for their rearranged East of Scotland League fixture with Tweedmouth Rangers.

The Saughton-based side have the opportunity to leapfrog reigning champions Leith Athletic with victory in the Borders ahead of this weekend’s league title-decider between the Capital duo.

Should Lothian prevail at Old Shielfield Park then they will move three points clear of their arch-rivals and would just require a point on Saturday to clinch the league trophy.

But, with an inferior goal difference to that of Derek Riddel’s men, anything other than three points tomorrow night could swing the title in Leith’s favour.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time as we have to focus on Tweedmouth first,” said Wringe, who netted a hat-trick on Saturday in the 8-0 win over Eyemouth United.

“Even though a draw against Leith would be enough to win the league if we pick up the points at Tweedmouth, we are desperate to win the last league game of the season.

“We struggled a bit down there earlier this year but came away with the win before drawing 2-2 with them at Saughton so we know it’s a potential banana skin.

“Every game has been like a cup final these past few months as we always knew Leith were unlikely to drop much in the way of points.

“We haven’t really spoken too much about the chance of it coming down to goal difference, although when we were scoring on Saturday against Eyemouth we were trying to get the ball back as quickly as possible to launch another attack.

“We won the league on goal difference a couple of seasons ago so we’d hate to be on the other side this time around. It’s been close for a number of seasons now so hopefully there’s a big turnout for the last game.”

Wringe, who celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday, is the club’s second top goalscorer with 27 in all competitions and added: “I’ve had a really good season and there’s still a few games to go so I’m hoping to add a few more.”