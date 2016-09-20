Lothian Thistle frustrated before firing 11 past Ormiston

It’s not often you’ll hear a manager reveal his players were feeling frustrated having just swept aside the opposition 11-0.

But that’s exactly what Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale manager Raymond Carr witnessed on Saturday as his side took Ormiston to the cleaners in the first round of the South Region Challenge Cup.

Scott Taylor, Jamie Devlin and Willis Hare all bagged themselves a brace in this one-sided affair at Saughton Enclosure, but Carr revealed the hosts didn’t quite have it all their own way as they were met by a plucky defence during the first half.

“It actually took us over half an hour to get the first goal,” Carr explained. “We then got another in quick succession which appeared to settle the lads down as they were becoming really quite frustrated at the time.

“But all credit to Ormiston, they played well and defended when they had to and their goalkeeper had some terrific saves. We know we can score goals from all over the park so it was nice with the goals coming in from all over the park.

“It was just one of these games. With the problems they’re having down at Ormiston just now trying to attract players, I suppose it was on the cards.”

Elsewhere in the South Region Challenge Cup, Heriot-Watt University put up a brave fight against Lowland League opposition BSC Glasgow before going down 4-2 at Riccarton.

The students were ahead inside two minutes through Chris Donnelly but Tom Woods restored parity five minutes after the interval. Robert Jones then had the visitors ahead with a stunning strike before Aidan Ferris made it 3-1 from the spot. Anton Dowds reduced the deficit – also from a penalty – five minutes later but a third penalty kick and a second for Jones sealed BSC’s spot in the next round.

Meanwhile, champions Leith Athletic extended their lead at the top of the East of Scotland League to three points courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Stirling University. Goals from Daniel McKinlay and captain Neil Lowson sealed the win for Derek Riddel’s men, who face Cumbernauld Colts in the William Hill Scottish Cup first round at Ainslie Park on Sunday.