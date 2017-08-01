Lothian Thistle get off to a flyer against Heriot-Watt

East of Scotland League Champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale got their Qualifying League Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over Heriot-Watt University in their Group A clash at Oriam.

The Saughton-based outfit lead at the interval courtesy of a Sean Wringe goal. Last season’s top goalscorer Jamie Devlin doubled the visitors’ lead after the break and Sam Nhamburo got his name on the scoresheet with Lothian’s third.

In Group B, Leith Athletic went down 4-1 at Peebles Rovers at Whitestone Park while in Group C, Tynecastle were beaten 3-1 by league newcomers and reigning East Super League champions Kelty Hearts at Saughton Enclosure.

Scott Daziel put Kelty ahead in the tenth minute and Murray Carstairs doubled the visitors’ lead four mintues later. Daziel made it three nine minutes before the interval.

Robbie Polson netted a last-minute consolation for Tynie who also had Euan Greig sent off.

Meanwhile, in Group D, Ormiston slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Coldstream, the match being played at Hibs’ East Mains Training Centre.