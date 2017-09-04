Lothian Thistle go loco as clubs discover Scottish Cup R1 foes

Have your say

Lothian Thistle’s reward for defeating Coldstream in the William Hill Scottish Cup preliminary round is a home tie against Highland League side Inverurie Loco Works.

Raymond Carr’s men made light work of the Streamers, netting four goals without reply via Jamie Devlin (2), Liam O’Donnell and Kevin Brown. John Sherlock also failed to convert a penalty for Lothian.

Spartans will host Vale of Leithen in the next round, Edinburgh University are at home to Lossiemouth, Whitehill travel to Nairn and Civil Service Strollers face Dalbeattie Star.

William Hill Scottish Cup first round draw (ties to be played on Saturday, September 23): Wick Academy v University of Stirling; Selkirk v Gretna 2008; Edusport Academy v Rothes; Banks O’Dee v Huntly; Spartans v Vale of Leithen; Gala Fairydean Rovers v Keith; Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics; Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Inverurie Loco Works; Edinburgh University v Lossiemouth; Clachnacuddin v Fort William; Glenafton Athletic v Glasgow University or Threave Rovers; Brora Rangers v Girvan; Nairn County v Whitehill Welfare; Colville Park v Cumbernauld Colts; Deveronvale v Hawick Royal Albert; Formartine United v Turriff United; Civil Service Strollers v Strathspey Thistle; BSC Glasgow v Dalbeattie Star.