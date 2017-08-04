Lothian Thistle looking for more goals against Tweedmouth

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale look certain to finish top of Qualifying League Cup Group A when they play their third and final match against Tweedmouth Rangers at Saughton Enclosure tomorrow.

The reigning league champions have hit the ground running already this season, seeing off city rivals Heriot-Watt University 3-0 at Oriam six days ago before handing out a heavy 13-0 defeat to Burntisland Shipyard on Wednesday night.

Raymond Carr’s men, who have yet concede a goal this season, will fancy their chances of another resounding victory when the Borders side make the trip north to the Capital.

Heriot-Watt, who recovered from that opening day defeat to Lothian to run out 6-0 winners at Tweedmouth on Tuesday night, are on the road again, this time a trip over the Forth to play hosts Burntisland.

In Qualifying Group B, Leith Athletic joint-managers Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones will be hoping for a better outcome this weekend when they visit Eyemouth United. The Meadowbank outfit were beaten 4-1 by Peebles Rovers at Whitestone Park in what was their first competitive outing since former boss Derek Riddel elected to leave the club in May.

And, in Group D, Preston Athletic will be looking to make it two wins from two with the Panners up against Coldstream at Home Park. The East Lothian club were impressive 5-1 winners over local rivals Ormiston on Tuesday night and will finish top of their section should they prevail tomorrow.