Lothian Thistle remain unbeaten but Tynecastle await

LOTHIAN THISTLE HUTCHISON VALE boss Raymond Carr is urging his team to keep their undefeated record in tact when they meet Capital rivals Tynecastle in a crunch encounter at Saughton Enclosure tomorrow.

Both sides have title aspirations this year, Lothian occupying sixth spot in the East of Scotland League having played the fewest matches in the division. Their form, however, has been exemplary – epitomised by the fact they have gone 28 games undefeated in all competitions this season. A quite remarkable record at any level of football.

And Carr, whose team shocked Junior Super League outfit Bonnyrigg Rose 3-2 in a friendly on Tuesday night, says trying to maintain their momentum is vital at this stage of the campaign.

“It’s a big game tomorrow,” he said. “It’s a tough month as we’ve got Leith and Whitehill Welfare to come in the cup too. We’ve done absolutely brilliant not to lose a game since day one of this season and our first friendly and I’ve told the players that. The guys certainly don’t want that to start now against one of our main rivals. I don’t think these next few games though will have any bearing on where everyone ends up come May.”

Tynecastle manager Stevie Vinter shares the same view as his opposite number that tomorrow’s clash won’t define who goes on the claim the league’s biggest prize.

“I suppose it doesn’t really matter when you play them,” Vinter said. “We both finished the year in good form, as did Leith, so there’s no ideal time to play any of these sides. It’s the same for both teams so we’ve just got to deal with it.

“We could lose tomorrow and still win the league or win tomorrow and lose the league. There’s no point in us thinking about the potential outcomes as there’s a lot of football still to be played.”

Champions Leith Athletic host Ormiston at Meadowbank 3G whilst Heriot-Watt University welcome Stirling to Riccarton.