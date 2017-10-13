Lothian Thistle striker’s cracker wins Scottish Cup award

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale striker Sam Nhamburo has won the William Hill Scottish Cup ‘Goal of the First Round’ award.

The youngster’s blistering half-volley sealed a 3-2 victory over Highland League outfit Inverurie Loco Works to secure the East of Scotland League champions a second-round clash with League Two leaders Stirling Albion at Forthbank tomorrow.

Sam’s goal was the second last-gasp winner he’d produced in this season’s competition having come off the bench to score in a preliminary round one victory at Kelty Hearts in August.

Nhamburo. who was born in Zimbabwe before moving to Scotland with his family almost a decade ago, said after his goal: “I knew it was going in as soon as I hit it. I think I should be getting a call-up for Zimbabwe! This is the biggest competition we play in so that’s our motivation to keep going.”