Lothian Thistle to face Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale have been drawn to face East of Scotland League new boys Kelty Hearts in Preliminary Round One of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Junior Super League champions Kelty will line up in the EoS League this term after switching set-ups in order to access the pyramid system, with their ultimate goal a place in the SPFL.

The Fife outfit will be one of the favourites to win the East of Scotland title and will face stiff competiton from current champions Lothian. Raymond Carr’s side, who reached the fourth round of the cup two seasons ago, will travel to meet Kelty at Central Park on Saturday, August 12. The winners will host Coldstream in Preliminary Round Two. Linlithgow Rose go to fellow junior outfit Banks O’Dee in that second prelim round while Preston Athletic, relegated from the Lowland League to the EoS League last season, face a trip to either Burntisland Shipyard or amateur outfit Colville Park.

William Hill Scottish Cup Preliminary Round One: Kelty Hearts v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale; Glenafton Athletic v Newton Stewart; Burntisland Shipyard Amateur v Colville Park (Ties to be played on Saturday, August 12).

Preliminary Round Two: Banks O’Dee v Linlithgow Rose; Glasgow University v Threave Rovers; Burntisland Shipyard Amateurs or Colville Park v Preston Athletic; Kelty Hearts or Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Coldstream; Glenafton Athletic or Newton Stewart v Golspie Sutherland; St. Cuthbert Wanderers v Girvan (Ties to be played on Saturday, September 2).