Lothian Thistle will take out frustrations on Tynecastle

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale’s Scott Taylor-MacKenzie insists this week’s League Cup semi-final showdown against Tynecastle is the perfect pick-me-up following the club’s South Region Challenge Cup exit at the weekend.

The Capital outfit were beaten 3-1 by Lowland League champions East Kilbride in Saturday’s last-four clash at K-Park, but make a swift return to action with a tricky encounter against ground-sharing rivals Tynie at Saughton Enclosure tomorrow night.

Defender Taylor-MacKenzie believes there was little to choose from between the sides in South Lanarkshire and is adamant both he and his team-mates can put their disappointment to bed with victory over Stevie Vinter’s men.

“The scoreline on Saturday wasn’t a fair reflection to be honest,” the 20-year-old said. “Their first goal was really scrappy and then they scored two quick goals in the second half when we were on top so we’ll be looking to take out our frustrations on Tynie and get ourselves into the final.

“But they are on a good run, having put six past Eyemouth at the weekend [in a League Cup quarter final] and also beating Leith last week as well. They’ve got a young team so they’ll be full of confidence, but it’s a derby and we’re wanting to get back to winning ways as soon as we can.”

Taylor-MacKenzie continued: “We had a chat in the changing rooms after Saturday and took a bit of a reality check. It’s not something we’re going to sit about and dwell on. We’ve played over 40 games this season and have only been beaten three times. There’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves, we just need to dig in and bounce back.”

Meanwhile, Leith Athletic extended their lead over Lothian at the top to five points with a 4-0 win at Peebles Rovers.