Lowland League Cup round-up: Uni, Preston and Spartans all through

Whitehill lose out to Gretna

LOWLAND LEAGUE CUP FIRST ROUND

East Kilbride 0

Spartans 3

Spartans raced to a two-goal lead at the break when Jack Beesley finished off a move orchestrated by Scott Maxwell, then Blair Tolmie opened his Spartans account with a header after Chris Townsley’s effort was saved. Blair Carswell saved McNeil’s spot-kick on the stroke of half time after the two tangled as the East Kilbride player raced in on goal. Spartans’ passage to round two was complete when David Greenhill scored late on.

East Kilbride: Kean, Robertson, McLaren, Stevenson, Coll, Hughes, Craig, Brodie, McNeil, Anderson, Millar.

Spartans: Carswell, Herd, Stevenson, Townsley (Corbett), Tolmie, Brown, Beesley, Maxwell (Turnbull), Allum (Dawson), Dishington, Greenhill. Subs: Dawson, Corbett, Turnbull, Hay, Gilpin.

Gala Fairydean Rovers 1

Edinburgh University 2

On the stroke of half-time, Gala’s Ainslie pulled down George Nikolaidis as he went past him in the penalty area. The striker took the resulting penalty, but it was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Wright. The balance of the game changed on the hour when a flowing Edinburgh attacking move finished with a fine strike by Rafa Calbacho. The University began to dominate and Greg Swan added a second goal on 68 minutes. Gala responded well and a goal by Bonner for the home side on 83 minutes made for an exciting finish to the game.

Gala Fairydean Rovers: Wright, Stephen, Swaney, Kronos, Ainslie, Aitchison, Miller, Palickza, Brown, Windman, S Noble. Subs: Sutherland, Brown, R Noble, Shield.

Edinburgh University: Tait, McMillan, Irvine, Verkaik, McIntosh, Daniels-Yeoman, Swan, Calbacho, Nikolaidis, Ritchie, Maskrey. Subs: Smith, Hely, Davison.

Whitehill Welfare 0

Gretna 2008 1

The game was only 90 seconds old when a cross from the right from Jack Brannan wasn’t cleared and, after Ross Jardine reacted well to save a header from Rob McCartney, Owen Moxon tapped into the open goal. Jardine then tipped a Gretna free-kick round the post at full stretch. Whitehill searched for an equaliser with Daryl Healy shooting inches wide and, just after the half-hour, Ciaren Chalmers struck the crossbar.

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, Robertson (Kidd 73), Williams, Chalmers, Dodds, Manson, Osborne, Spowart, Healy, Russell, Chapman (Marshall 80). Subs: Jameson, Kerr, Gilbertson.

Gretna 2008: Ballantyne, Brannan, Smith, Michael-Wadge, Little, Hope, McCartney (Norman 20), Simpson (Kelly 50), Studholme, Moxon, Pearson. Sub: Monaghan.

Hawick Royal Albert 2

Preston Athletic 4

Preston went ahead on four minutes when a corner kick was headed home by striker Jack Jardine. Then, a kick-out from Craig Pennycuick was flicked on by Jardine into the path of Jason Young whose strike beat Hawick goalkeeper Jack. Young netted his second on the half-hour mark. After the break, Josh Morris pulled one back for the home side. Gavin Stevenson restored the away side’s cushion before Hawick pulled another back with a late McKenzie header.

Hawick: Jack, Stevenson, Spence, Watson, Campbell, McKenzie, Nicolson (McInally), Conaghan, Morris, Hunter (Mitchell), Bennawi. Subs: Aitkin.

Preston Athletic: Pennycuick, Law, Inglis, Keane, Cowan, Conway, J Cochrane (Reid), Turkington (Stevenson), Young, Jardine (Binnie), Neto. Subs: R Cochrane, McMahon, Lawson.