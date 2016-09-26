Lowland League: Late penalty clinches win for Spartans

A LAST-MINUTE Craig Johnston penalty gave Spartans three Lowland League points against East Stirlingshire.

In a tense first half, neither side were able to land a killer blow in front of goal.

Play opened up after the interval with Shire keeper Jamie Barclay pulling off fine saves from Jamie Dishington and Johnston. However, it was the latter who finally breached Barclay’s defence, dusting himself down after being bundled to the ground and despatching the spot-kick.

Spartans: Carswell, Tolmie, Maxwell (Watson 75), Thomson, Herd, Greenhill (Beesley 65), Dishington, Johnston, Townsley, Comrie (Gabiola 83), Stevenson. Unused subs: Murray, Mair, Ward, Gilpin.

East Stirlingshire: Barclay, MacGregor, Murray, Grant, Greene, White, Rodgers, Ure, Faulds, Grant, Glasgow (McGuigan). Unused subs: Sludden, Peddie, McMillan, Shaw.