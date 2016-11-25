Lowland League: Preston boss playing the long game

Preston Athletic manager Craig Nisbet insists he won’t walk away from the job despite the club having taken just seven points from a possible 45 this term.

The Panners sit two points adrift of Selkirk at the foot of the table ahead of tomorrow’s clash with BSC Glasgow at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium.

But Nisbet, who took up the role following Colin Jack’s departure last December, nrevealed that his remit this season was to keep the club in the Lowland League and start the rebuilding process from there.

“They’d have to sack me because I definitely won’t walk away,” Nisbet said. “When I went into the role it was on the provisory that it was a three-year turnaround to get the club back to where it should be rather than where it is. We believe we’ll stay up but it has been frustrating for the players because our performances haven’t been bad. We’ve only really had two poor games against Hawick and Civil and, if that’s the worst it’s been this season, then there’s at least optimism in the camp.

“It’s no secret that we’re operating with the smallest budget in the league so for us to still be where we are and within touching distance (of Selkirk) is a measure of the guys I’ve brought in.

“We’ve played BSC already this season so we know what to expect. We know how good they can be but we also know that we can compete with them.”

Elsewhere, Whitehill Welfare visit Vale of Leithen for what will be new manager David Bingham’s second match in charge following last weekend’s 4-0 win over Civil Service Strollers.

Bingham has replaced former boss Steven Hislop, who last week left to take up the vacant assistant manager’s position at Junior outfit Linlithgow Rose.

Civil, meanwhile, will look to atone for their defeat in Roswell six days ago when they host Capital rivals Edinburgh University at Christie Gillies Park.