Lowland League round-up: Great win for Edinburgh University

Preston outclassed by leaders

Edinburgh University 2

Cumbernauld Colts 0

THE students grabbed a deserved and much-needed victory. The first half produced few clear chances the best of these coming early from a corner for Edinburgh with Scott McCrory-Irving firing just over. For Cumbernauld, a Sheridan cross found Black beyond the far post but his header was well saved by Tait. Cumbernauld started the second half well and stretched the home side’s defence. Tait saved well from Sheridan and Wilson, before Edinburgh’s McMillan went close on the break. In the 60th minute, Edinburgh opened the scoring when Murray’s free kick found Rafa Calbacho on the edge of the box and his shot on the turn deceived goalkeeper Fahey. The home side’s midfield began take a firm grip on play and, in the 87th minute, Jack Guthrie finished smartly when a cross was deflected beyond the keeper.

Edinburgh University: Tait, Murray, McMillan, Smith, Verkaik, Daniels-Yeoman, Nikolaidis (Evans 71), Ritchie, Guthrie, McCrory-Irving, Calbacho. Subs: McIntosh, Evans, Irvine, Maskrey, Matthew, Collins, Davison.

Cumbernauld Colts: Fahey, Kirwan, Wilson, MacFarlane, Ward, Davidson, Lachlan, Barclay (Broadfoot 61), Brown, Sheridan (Watson 54), Black (Ronald 76). Subs: Marshall, Hunter, McKenzie.

East Kilbride 4

Preston Athletic 0

Preston remain bottom after being overpowered by impressive league leaders Kilby. Joao Victoria set up Sean Winter as early as the fifth minute to set the hosts on their way, but the visitors did well to contain them for the remainder of the half. The hosts controlled the second period and two Adam Strachan set-pieces did the trick, David Proctor and Russell McLean benefiting from the delivery. McLean added his second late on with a tap-in from a Ross McNeil cut back to complete the scoring.

East Kilbride: McGinley, Stevenson, Coll, Proctor, Howie, Gibbons, Winter, McBride, McLeish, Strachan, Victoria (McLean). Subs: McNeil, Hughes, Hardie, Anderson, McGinley.

Preston Athletic: Callan, Siegel, Inglis. Trialist, McLeod, Stevenson, Carter, Turkington, Smith, Young, Keane. Subs: Ritchie, Baines, Jardine, Erskine, Neto, Cowan, Cochrane.