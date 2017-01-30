Lowland League round-up: Ross Allum scores twice on debut for Spartans

Downie’s double rescues Strollers
East Stirlingshire 1
Spartans 4
East Stirlingshire took the lead courtesy of Glasgow, who capitalised on a defensive frailty after 14 minutes. Spartans drew level via Chris Townsley who towered above the defence to bullet his header home. New signing Ross Allum made it a goalscoring debut when he scooped Dishington’s cross beyond Barclay to take the lead on the stroke of half-time. Shortly after the interval, David Greenhill had Barclay scrambling with a glancing header as Spartans looked to put daylight between the sides. That goal came in the 62nd minute when Townsley once again leaped above the home defence to head home. Shire’s task was made more difficult when former Spartan Paul Sludden was shown a red card in the 70th minute. Allum made it a double and Spartans’ fourth with a sublime turn and finish on the edge of the box, sending home via the inside of the post.
East Stirlingshire: Barclay, MacGregor (Allison 77), Ramsay, Greene, A Grant, Faulds, Rodgers, Ure, D Grant, Sludden, Glasgow. Subs: Brisbane, Hogg, White, Peddie, Oliver, Dolan (GK).
Spartans: Carswell, Herd, Brown, Tolmie, Thomson, Greenhill, Dishington, Maxwell (Stevenson 61) Allum, Townsley, Mair. Subs: Beesley, Hay, Comrie, Gabiola, Gilpin.
Dalbeattie Star 2
Civil Service Strollers 2
Jack Downie’s last-gasp penalty rescued a point for Civil at Islecroft. Tommy Muir had given the hosts the lead before Steven Froude drew the visitors level with 11 minutes remaining. Steven Degnan restored Star’s lead but Downie struck right at the death.
Dalbeattie Star: Parker, Wilson, Thorburn, Wells, Maxwell, Baty, Slattery, Todd (Dunglinson 72), Anderson (Degnan 72), Sloan, Muir (Park 82).
Civil Service Strollers: Burnside, Newall, Milven, Laird, Turnbull, Cunningham, Churchill (J Boyle 82), Clapperton (Downie 76), Stenhouse (Milligan 85), Ballantyne, Froude.