Lowland League round-up: Strollers and Whitehill toast trebles

Hat-tricks from Stephen Froude and Jack Wright secure handsome victories

Civil Service Strollers 4-1 Dalbeattie Star

Stephen Froude was the hat-trick hero as Strollers won convincingly. Froude got his name on the scoresheet in the 14th minute. After being played in by Andy Mair, Froude found himself one-on-one with Ross Wilson in the Dalbeattie goal, his finish giving the keeper no chance. Strollers doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Froude powered through the defence and finished expertly from an acute angle. Within two minutes, Dalbeattie were back in the game. Jack Verth was reckless inside his box, bringing Mark McKenna crashing to the ground. Scott Milligan scored the penalty. Once again, Froude led the Strollers response and was left frustrated when, after intercepting a pass out from the visiting goalkeeper, he missed from a tight angle. It took only to the 51st minute for Froude to complete his hat-trick and put the game beyond the visitors. Wide on the right, the striker forced the opportunity himself by driving past two defenders and this time he slotted home from a tight angle. Supersub David Churchill came on and made an immediate impact, winning a penalty with team-mate Jack Downie converted the spot-kick.

Civil Service Strollers: Rankin, Stewart, Fee, Watson, Verth, Clapperton, Boyle (Mitchell 58), Mair, Cunningham, Downie, Froude (Churchill 66). Subs: Carse, Laird, Devers, Dillon.

Dalbeattie Star: Wilson, Park, Wilson, Cameron, Baty (Mason 19), Milligan, O’Sullivan, Todd, McKenna, Muir, Degnan. Subs: Thorburn, Thomson.

Gala Fairydean Rovers 2-5 Whitehill Welfare

Whitehill recovered from losing an early goal as a first-half hat-trick from Jack Wright in the space of just six minutes helped them to a convincing win. Gala started well and, after spell of pressure, Lewis Swaney rose unchallenged to head in the opener from a corner. It was another centre back, Willie Kidd, who levelled, brilliantly volleying in a floated cross from Sonny Swanson. On 39 minutes, Swanson again turned provider when he was played in down the right by Wright and it was he who steered in from 15 yards out to put Whitehill in front. Four minutes later, Wright scored again when he shot from 25 yards and it found the back of the net via the hands of Lewis Muir in the Gala goal. And a minute before half-time, Wright had his hat-trick, heading in a pin-point cross from Mark Smith. The home side handed themselves a lifeline on the hour mark when George Windram collected a loose ball and beat Ross Jardine low to his right. Any hopes of a comeback were ended, though, when new signing Gary Nicholson forced his way past three defenders and slammed in from a tight angle to complete the scoring.

Gala Fairydean Rovers: Muir, Stephen, Miller, Swaney, Windram, Bonnar, Smith, Paliczka, Noble, Gullan, Watson Subs Craigie, Brown, Rose, Aitchison, Heugh, Brown.

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, Stevenson, Gray, McKenzie, Kidd, Lucas, McPartlin, Reid, Wright, Smith, Swanson Subs Mitchell, Hunter, Nicholson, Carter, Flynn, McGrath, Taylor.