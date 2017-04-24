Lowland League round-up: Strollers end fine campaign with win

Students to the four against Panners

Selkirk 1

Civil Service Strollers 3

STROLLERS rounded off their first season in the Lowland League with a fine win. In the 20th minute, they passed up a good opportunity when a corner from Jack Downie found its way through to the back post but Steven Froude was unable to keep his shot on target. On the hour mark, Strollers’ Andy Mair was adjudged to have fouled an opponent in the box. Ricky Millar scored the penalty to give Selkirk the lead. A good break up field saw Froude outpace the Selkirk defence and he stroked the ball into the back of the net to bring Strollers level with 18 minutes to go. Three minutes later, a good passage of play saw the ball played into Jordan Finnie and he was upended in the box with the referee having no hesitation in awarding a penalty kick, Downie stepped up to score and give his side the lead. Strollers continued to apply pressure to the Selkirk backline and a fine through ball from Matty Cunningham with ten minutes remaining found Froude just outside the box and he controlled it well and drove into the area before dispatching the ball into the back of the net.

Civil Service Strollers: Burnside, Newall, Mair (Dingwall), Laird, Smith, Clapperton , Cunningham, Downie, Ballantyne (Torrance), Finnie (Boyle), Froude. Subs: Greenhill.

Selkirk: Amos, Sclater, Christie, Fleming, Miller, King, Nicholson, Ugochukwu, Koroma, Hopkinson, Addison. Subs: Neave, Valataka, Tshibangu.

BSC Glasgow 3

Whitehill Welfare 0

Despite the home side having more of the play, the first half ended goalless. Aidan Ferris shot over when given a sight of goal early on and, with 27 minutes played, Robert Jones came closest to the first goal heading wide from only eight yards out. Four minutes into the second half, the deadlock was broken. Gary Redpath collected a Jones pass and gave Ross Jardine no chance with a great shot into the far corner of the net. Just after the hour mark, a cross from the BSC left found Robbie Duncan, who glanced a header home from eight yards to double the home side’s advantage. On 75 minutes, it was 3-0 when Ferris played a one-two with Duncan and hit an unstoppable shot into the top left corner from 25 yards.

BSC Glasgow: Wilton, Bowers, Keys (Mansoor 70), Bell, Toner, Bembo, Brown (Corrieri 59), Duncan, Jones (Lyons 59), Ferris, Redpath. Sub: Niven, Woods, Barr.

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, Dodds, Williams, Robertson, Trialist, Manson, Russell, Osborne, Chalmers, Healy, Trialist. Subs: Kidd, Jameson, Palfreyman, Young.

Edinburgh University 4

Preston Athletic 0

The students won convincingly but Preston made them work hard for the victory before running out of steam later in the second half. The visitors started the brighter and pushed their hosts back, the clearest chance falling to Jason Young, who forcing a good stop from goalkeeper Mark Tait. The Uni took the lead on the half hour against the run of play as a long, hopeful ball upfield saw David Maskrey beat the offside trap and square for Bertie Collins to tuck home in the bottom corner. Lewis Turkington had a shot from distance that deceived Tait but just clipped the top of the bar. The Uni doubled their lead after a misunderstanding between Reece Cochrane and Craig Pennycuick allowed Jack Guthrie to poke home. Substitute Bruce Scott fired a quick-fire double late on to put a gloss on the scoreline.

Edinburgh University: Tait, McMillan, McIntosh, Irvine, Verkaik, Daniels-Yeoman, Swan (Evans), Ritchie, Guthrie, Collins (Nikolaidis), Maskrey (Scott). Subs: Smith, Matthew, Davison.

Preston Athletic: Pennycuick, McLeod, R.Cochrane (McNaughton), Keane, Cowan, Conway (Reid), J.Cochrane, Turkington, Young, Inglis, Law. Subs: McMahon, Jardine.