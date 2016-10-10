Lowland League round-up: Strollers win basement battle

Civil Service 3

Preston Athletic 1

Strollers won the basement battle convincingly in part thanks to the brilliant wing play of Christopher Milligan and Jordan Boyle who terrorised the Panners defence all afternoon. The home side took the lead on five minutes as they broke up a Preston attack and the long clearing ball caught out the Preston defence for Stephen Froude to beat keeper Pennycuick with a low shot from a tight angle. Preston equalised as Stuart Ritchie volleyed home, his sixth in five games. Civil took the lead again moments later as Jordan Boyle rifled home again after quick break away. The points were sealed on 85 minutes as another long ball caught Preston out again and Russell McLean made no mistake slotting home when one-on-one with the keeper.

Civil Service: Burnside, Newall, Dingwall, Laird, Kidd, Cunningham, Milligan (Finnie), Downie (Trialist), McLean, Froude, Boyle (Trialist). Subs: Watson, Martin, Milven, Clapperton.

Preston Ath: Pennycuick, Law (Cowan), Cochrane, Colquhoun, Siegel, Graham (Jardine), K Park (Innes), Stevenson, Shave, Henderson, Ritchie. Subs: Wilson, Baines, Erskine, Lawson.

Stirling Uni 3

Edinburgh Uni 1

Edinburgh had an early chance with Guthrie releasing Scott but the striker’s shot was well saved by Marshall. On eight minutes Stirling took the lead when Geddes was released into the penalty box on the left and delivered a fierce shot inside the far post. Moyes almost added to that lead when his header from a corner carried just over the crossbar. Edinburgh struggled to retain good quality possession and therefore created few scoring chances. In comparison Stirling used the ball well and looked dangerous on the break. They continued to create chances and Tait was required to save well from McAfferty and Jones before the break. Stirling continued to stretch the Edinburgh defence and when Andrew Gillen attacked down the left his accurate cut-back was eased home by Jones on 56 minutes. Edinburgh received a lifeline on 63 minutes when the home defence failed to clear a ball played into the box and Guthrie’s persistence enabled him to ease the ball home from 15 yards. Stirling came back with a fine run by Geddes and his fierce strike rattled the post only for Jones to hit the rebound over the bar. The movement of the Stirling strikers was difficult to contain, and when Mailer broke forward his cross from the right was drilled home by Geddes on 74 minutes. Guthrie had a good chance late in the game to reduce the deficit but his strike was saved and Stirling emerged as comfortable winners.

Stirling University: Marshall, Mailer, Kellock, Ashe, Nixon, Moyes (Leigh), Faulds, Gillen, Geddes, McAfferty (Bonar), Jones. Subs not used: Cuff, McAnespie, Byrne and Hughes.

Edinburgh University: Tait, McMillan, L Murray, Irvine, Swan (Smith), Daniels-Yeoman, C Murray (McCrory-Irving), Ritchie, Guthrie, Collins (Hely), Scott. Subs not used: Calbacho and Davison.