Lowland League round-up: Whitehill hammered; Students crash

Gretna run riot in Rosewell

Whitehill Welfare 1-6 Gretna 2008

Whitehill were hit for six by a rampant Gretna side. The home side did break the deadlock after ten minutes as a Scott Lucas shot was deflected to James Flynn, who slotted past the trialist goalkeeper. On 26 minutes, a long throw-in into the box was handled by Stephane Murray and Jake Thomson equalised via the post from the penalty spot. Six minutes later, Gretna took the lead when a quick break left them two-on-two and Kevin Connelly chipped Ross Jardine to score. And, just before half-time, Connelly latched onto a diagonal ball and slotted into the far corner to make it 3-1. The second half was only minutes old when a free-kick was awarded on the edge of the box and Jake Smith found the far corner to add a fourth. On 53 minutes, Connelly bagged his hat-trick, heading in a long Jack Hunter throw-in into the box and an emphatic away win was completed five minutes from time when Stuart Gray was sent clear and he buried his shot past Jardine.

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, Stevenson, Murray (Smith 46), Reid, Gordon, Lucas (Hunter 76), Wright, Watson, Flynn (Knox 65), Mitchell, Swanson. Subs: McGrath, Carter, Brockie, Taylor.

Gretna 2008: Trialist, Atkinson (Uphill 61), Black, Wadge, Little, Studholme, Hunter, Hope (Norman 74), Connelly (Grandison 72), Gray, Smith. Subs: Jakaitis.

Dalbeattie Star 2-0 Edinburgh University

Dalbeattie got off to a fine start when a cross to the back post found Steven Degnan and he finished well from close range with just three minutes on the clock. The home side were dominating and there was little to be seen of Edinburgh as an attacking force. On 35 minutes, Edinburgh conceded a penalty when Flett’s sliding tackle was judged to be a foul inside the box. However, Tommy Muir’s penalty was well saved by Conner Barnes at his left-hand post. Edinburgh’s lack of attacking options were unfortunate since they retained possession better throughout the second half. The University’s best chance came when a corner was flicked on by substitute McLean, but Flett failed to convert at the back post. Dalbeattie defended well throughout and, as the University pressed for a late equaliser, substitute O’Sullivan scored a decisive second goal with a fine left-foot drive on 90 minutes.

Dalbeattie Star: Parker, Wilson, Thorburn, Cameron, Milligan, Todd, Muir, Park, Degnan, McHarrie, McKennie (O’Sullivan). Subs: Masson, McColm, Wilson.

Edinburgh University: Barnes, Murray, Condie, Flett, Sutherland, Verkaik, (McLean), Swan, Ritchie, Boyle, Gair, Moir (McMillan).