Lowland League: Students and Strollers draw blank; Whitehill held

Have your say

Edinburgh University and Civil Service Strollers couldn’t be separated as they played out a goalless draw in their Lowland League clash at East Peffermill last night.

Chances were at a premium with visitors Civil ending the game a man short after Jack Verth picked up a second booking with 15 minutes remaining.

Elsewhere, Sonny Swanson scored after just a couple of minutes to give Whitehill Welfare the lead at the Falkirk Stadium against Stirling University but the students quickly found themselves level through Chris Geddes. Neither side could find a winner.

Meanwhile, a quite remarkable Football Nation Qualifying Cup first-round tie saw Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale edge past Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers 7-5 after extra-time at Netherdale. Jamie Devlin was the star man for Raymond Carr’s outfit with the striker netting a hat-trick in the Borders.

Elsewhere, Tynecastle were on East of Scotland League duty, running out 7-0 winners over Burntisland Shipyard at Saughton Enclosure.

Kern Hutchison scored a hat-trick with Dean Crabbe, Niall Kelly, Robbie McIntyre and Ryan Mayer also on target.