Lowland League: University are only looking up, not down

Edinburgh University striker Jack Guthrie insists he and his team-mates haven’t even entertained the possibility of relegation from the Lowland League despite the students currently sitting third from bottom.

Uni are just five points better off than Selkirk and Preston Athletic, who prop up the division on 13 points.

The Capital side do, however, have the opportunity to widen that gap to eight points tonight when Stirling University visit East Peffermill (7.30pm kick-off).

Medical student Guthrie was on target in the 1-1 draw with title-chasing East Stirlingshire at Ochilview on Saturday and he believes that result can spur them on to victory tonight.

“We’re confident we can pick up some good results and get ourselves up the table rather than keeping an eye on what’s behind us,” the 23-year-old said. “We always want to kick off the year well and I think getting a point on Saturday against one of the top teams can really help us.

“We were happy to come away with a draw as we were under quite a bit of pressure in the second half. Stirling University is always quite an interesting game to play in as we know a lot of their guys well so I’m looking forward to tonight.”