Lowland League wrap: Spartans close gap | Evans at double for Uni

Spartans edged closer to the summit of the Lowland League, Edinburgh Uni prevailed, but it wasn’t a good day for Civil Service Strollers.

Vale of Leithen 2, Civil Service Strollers 0

Civil Service Strollers paid the price for miserable first-half performance as they went down 2-0 to Vale of Leithen. The hosts opened the scoring on ten minutes thanks to strike from Sean Stewart and they doubled their advantage before the half was out through Kerr Allan. Strollers failed to show signs of a comeback on a heavy pitch in the second period and their fate was secured when Jack Verth was sent off for a rash challenge.

Vale of Leithen: Gilpin, Scott Mercer, Lewis, McBride, Smith, Hunter, Graham, Allan, Stewart, Raiker, Patterson. Subs: Imlah, Martin, Blaikie, Beveridge, Smith

Civil Service Strollers: Burnside, Smith, Brown, Laird, Verth, Cunningham, Clapperton, Downie, Mitchell, Hainey, Boyle. Subs: Devers, Dillon, Greenhill, Newall.

Edinburgh University 2, Hawick Royal Albert 0

A STRONG blustery wind made for difficult playing conditions for this contest at East Peffermill. Edinburgh created a number of good chances in the opening period but failed to produce a decisive strike. As half-time approached, a strong run by Max Condie was checked inside the penalty area and Nathan Evans converted the resulting penalty. Hawick sought to take advantage of the wind at their backs, but long balls were well-managed by Max Verkaik, Finn Daniels-Yeoman and Paul Sutherland. The introduction of Jack Guthrie brought fresh momentum to the home side’s play and on 80 minutes Condie and Guthrie combined to present Evans with an inviting cross which he struck home from 15 yards.

Edinburgh University: Tait, Gair, Condie, Verkaik, Sutherland, Daniels-Yeoman, McNicholas (Guthrie 62), Calbacho, Evans, Boyle (Watters 67), Maskrey (Hendry 81). Subs: Davison, Murray, Swan.

Hawick Royal Albert: Saunders, Simpson, Clark, Johnston, Nanitelamio, Summers (Reynolds 81), Nkashama, O’Brien, Rose, McGaughie, McNaught (Spence 57). Subs: Tully, Grant, Jeffery

Edusport Academy 1, Spartans 2

Goals from Ross Allum and Jamie Dishington saw Spartans turn round a half-time deficit to defeat Edusport Academy at Galabank to remain one point behind league leaders BSC Glasgow with a game in hand. The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute when Thomas Garnier unleashed an unstoppable strike beyond Andrew Stobie, but Allum burst into the box before thumping home. Edusport were reduced to ten men with 20 minutes to go and that aided Spartans, who took advantage when Dishington snatched the winner with 15 minutes left.

Edusport: Belkacem, Hewitt, Oulaitoh, McCann, Krissian, Sinclair, Higgins, Zeghdane (Babel), Garnier (DeLiederkerker), Nelson, Savingy (Chichi). Subs: Jordane, Youssef, Nadja, Meny.

Spartans: Stobie, Brown (Guthrie), Stevenson, Tolmie, Thomson, Herd, Atkinson (Khutsishvili), Greenhill (Maxwell), Allum, McFarland, Dishington. Subs: Trialist.