Lowland League wrap: Spartans up to second | Welfare strike late

Ross Allum scored twice for Spartans, while Whitehill edged Vale and Civil Service Strollers drew in the Borders ...

Gala Fairydean 0, Civil Service Strollers 0

Civil left the Borders with a point as both teams created chances to take the spoils. Strollers came close through attempts by David Churchill and Stephen Froude, while on-loan Hibs striker Jamie Gullan threatened for the hosts when he came on as a second-half substitute.

Gala Fairydean Rovers: Muir, Stephen, Main, Guiney, Ainslie, Bonnar, Miller, Heugh, Craigie, Watson, Aitchison. Subs: Steven Noble, Stuart Noble, Smith, Gullan.

Civil Service Strollers: Burnside, Stewart, Fee (Mitchell), Laird, Verth, Clapperton, Downie (Boyle), Mair, Churchill (Dillon), Ballantyne, Froude. Subs: Devers.

Selkirk 0, Spartans 2

A brace from Ross Allum earned Spartans three points on the road as they defeated Selkirk at Yarrow Park to move up to second place in the Lowland League. Despite their first-half dominance, it took until four minutes before the break for Spartans to finally take the lead. An enterprising piece of play by Ross Guthrie allowed him to release Allum in the box and he made no mistake. A relative onlooker for the bulk of proceedings, Spartans keeper Andrew Stobie has to spring into action to ensure the eventual clean sheet was kept intact when the pulled off a fine stop midway through the half. Spartans introduced Dachi Khutsishvili with 20 minutes left and ten minutes later, he was instrumental in setting up Allum, who drilled home inside the box to double the lead.

Selkirk: Amos, Sclater, Donaldson, McKirdy, Miller, Addison (Helm), Christie, Muhsin, Healy, Chalmers, Banjo. Subs: Fleming, Turkington, Trialist.

Spartans: Stobie, Nixon, Stevenson, Thomson, Tolmie, Greenhill (Wilson), Dishington, McFarland, Allum (Atkinson), Guthrie (Khutsishvili), Brown. Subs: Corbett, Archibald, Carswell.

Whitehill Welfare 2, Vale of Leithen 1

With Whitehill only a point ahead of Vale, the stakes were high and it was the home side who got off to a perfect start. Gary Nicholson played in Jack Wright from the left and he calmly scored into the bottom corner with only two minutes gone. Twelve minutes from time the visitors levelled. Liall Smith found space in the area and sent a well placed shot into the far corner of the net via the hand of Easton. With the game seemingly heading for a draw, there was late drama. Craig McBride hauled down Kyle Mitchell just outside the box when clean through and was ordered off. Connor McGregor sent the resultant free kick into the top corner to secure an win for Welfare.

Whitehill Welfare: Easton, Stevenson, Gray, Reid, Kidd, Lucas, McPartlin, McGregor, Wright, Smith, Nicholson. Subs McGrath, Mitchell, Swanson, Dowie, Weldon, Jardine.

Vale of Leithen: Gilpin, Scott-Mercer, Brady, Lynch, McBride, Raiker, J Stevens, Allan, S.Stevens, Anderson, Stewart. Subs Lewis, Smith, Graham, Martin, Hunter, Beveridge.