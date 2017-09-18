Lowland round-up: Spartans’ late winner | Edinburgh win battle of unis

Blair Atkinson struck late for Spartans, Whitehill went down to league leaders Gretna but there was some good news for Edinburgh Uni ...

BSC Glasgow 4-0 Whitehill Welfare (Lowland League)

BSC took only three minutes to open the scoring when Martin Grehan headed home. Just after the half-hour mark, Murray produced a lovely curling effort which beat keeper Billy Taylor and it was 2-0. It was 3-0 on 41 minutes when Jack Smith netted and on 73 minutes BSC added a fourth when Gary Redpath slotting home.

BSC Glasgow: Marshall, Tennant, McCarthur, Mills, McMillan (Kinnaird 70), McNab, Murray (Traynor 76), Duncan, Redpath, Grehan (Ferris 76), Smith. Subs: Barr, Donnelly, Moffat

Whitehill Welfare: Taylor, McPartlin, C.McKenzie, R.McKenzie, Kidd, Wright, Nicholson, Reid, Flynn, Smith, Mitchell Subs: Dodds

Spartans 1-0 Gretna 2008 (Lowland League)

Blair Atkinson rewarded gaffer Dougie Samuel’s decision to start the striker with an injury-time winner against Gretna 2008 at Ainslie Park in a game that saw the visitors finish the game with ten men following Jack Hunter’s 55th minute dismissal. The visitors looked set to grind out a goalless draw as wave after wave of Spartans attacks drew a blank. With the game deep into injury time, Spartans launched one fine aerial assault upon the visiting defence. Jack Nixon’s cross had the pace for distance yet the delicacy of a cheeky golf wedge effort to find Atkinson hovering around the six-yard box to slide home the winner.

Spartans: Stobie, Herd (Nixon), Stevenson, Tolmie, Thomson, Greenhill, Atkinson, McFarland, Allum, Dishington, Maxwell (Archibald). Subs: Guthrie, Khutsishvili, Corbett, Bremner, Trialist GK.

Gretna 2008: Jamieson, Hunter, McAnespie, Little, Johnson, Black (Atkinson), Halleran, Studholme, Gray, Hope, Smith. Subs: Henderson, Uphill, Jakaitis, Gourlay.

Stirling University 1-2 Edinburgh University (South Challenge Cup)

A dramatic start to this cup tie saw Kieran Hall latch on to a through ball after just 20 seconds and he put Stirling ahead. After 26 minutes Edinburgh debutant Kuivalainen slipped the ball through to Rafa Calbacho who rounded the keeper before slotting home from a tight angle. A few minutes later a Davidson goal-kick was headed on by Kuivalainen allowing Calbacho to take the ball first time and lash it past the helpless Brown from 20-yards to put Edinburgh ahead. Stirling’s Kellock was sensationally sent off in 38 minutes after kicking out at Evans. The second half burst into life in the 66th minute when Edinburgh’s Joe Boyle was spotted by the linesman kicking an opponent and was red-carded, but they held on for the win.

Stirling Uni: Brown, Mailer, Webb, Slatery, Kellock, Hunter, Crowley, McCafferty, Hall, McEwan, Bonar. Subs: Brown, Kane, Lyons, Miller, Geddes, Walker.

Edinburgh Uni: Davidson, Murray, Condie, Verkaik, Sutherland, Daniels-Yoeman, Gair, Evans, Boyle, Calbacho, Kuivalainen. Subs: McDonald, McNicolas, Swan, Maskrey, Ritchie.