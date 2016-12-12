Lowland wrap: Spartans slam sorry Selkirk | Strollers fight back

Here’s the remainder of the Lowland League action over the weekend for the Lothian clubs ...

East Stirlingshire 3, Civil Service 3

A spirited second-half fightback from 3-1 helped Civil Service Strollers earn a point away at East Stirlingshire. Strollers took the lead on three minutes when Russell McLean fired home, but the Shire responded with an Andy Rodgers hat-trick to go in 3-1 up at the break. Unperturbed, Stollers regrouped and reduced the arrears thanks to Shaun Turnbull’s goal from a corner before a 77th-minute drive from David Churchill sealed the comeback for the visitors.

Civil: Burnside, Milligan (J Boyle), Brown, Newall, Turnbull, Cunningham, Clapperton (Downie), Ballantyne, Froude, McLean, Churchill (Campbell). Subs: Watson, Kidd, T Boyle, Milven.

East Stirlingshire: Barclay, A Grant, Allison, Oliver, Greene, Faulds, Rodgers, Ure, D Grant, Sludden, Glasgow. Subs: McGuigan, Ramsay, White, Pedde, Dolan, MacGregor, Murray.

Edinburgh University 0, Gala Fairydean 1

Edinburgh University paid the price for not converting possession into goals as Ross Aitchison’s 51st-minute strike sealed victory for Gala Fairydean. The students could count five good chances to breach the Borderers’ rearguard, but Aitchison’s strike proved decisive.

Edinburgh University: Barnes, Murray, McMillan, Irvine, Verkaik, Daniels-Yeoman, Mair, Ritchie, Guthrie , McCrory-Irving (Calbacho 72), Scott (Collins 45). Subs: Smith, Swan, Matthew.

Gala Fairydean: Wright, Stephen, Miller, Waugh, Windram, Pringle, Aitchison, Watson, Palicza, Bonnington (Sutherland 45), Simpson (Noble 72). Subs: White, Conner, Bonnar.

East Kilbride 4, Whitehill Welfare 1

League leaders East Kilbride continued their march towards the title with a 4-1 win over Whitehill. Jack Smith put the hosts ahead and soon after Welfare had John Hall sent off after picking up two yellow cards for dissent. Still, they equalised when Scott Gormley tapped home, but Kilby made their advantage pay as Joao Victoria, Adam Strachan and Connor McGregor netted in the final ten minutes.

East Kilbride: Keane, Hardie, Russell, Proctor, Howie (Stevenson 57), Coll, Winter, Hughes, Strachan, Smith (Marenghi 70), Victoria.

Whitehill Welfare: Young, Hall, O’Hara, Williams, McGregor, Manson (Chalmers 60), Kerr, Osborne, Swann, Denton (Russell 38), Gormley (Brydon 72) Subs not used Trialist, Jardine

Selkirk 0, Spartans 6

Keith Murray bagged a hat-trick as Spartans slammed six past a sorry Selkirk in a one-sided match at Yarrow Park. Murray opened the scoring on 15 minutes before Alan Brown and Murray again netted before the interval. Further strikes from Scott Maxwell, Murray once more and Dan Ward completed the rout.

Selkirk: Amos, Donoghue, Harley, Fleming, King, Nicholson (Scott 56), Koroma, Baxter (McCormack), Addison, Doyle, Collins. Subs: Tshibongu, Beagley

Spartans: Carswell, Herd (Ward 67), Maxwell (Comrie 67), Mair, Tolmie, Stevenson, Beesley, Dishington, Murray, Brown (Hay 67), Townsley. Subs: Malone, Gabiola, Watson, Gilpin