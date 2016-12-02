MacLennan eyes Bo’ness cup glory – but former club could stand in way

Bo’ness United forward Roddy MacLennan is desperate to go all the way in the Scottish Junior Cup after last season’s injury hell.

MacLennan was forced to watch on last term as Linlithgow Rose made it to the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup for the first time after suffering a season-ending injury when he snapped his Achilles tendon in an opening-day draw with Tayport.

Having moved from Rose to arch-rivals Bo’ness in the summer, he’s intent on repeating the 2010 Junior Cup success of his former club – but could have to beat them to do that.

Bo’ness will visit Prestonfield in round four should they get past Blantyre Vics at home in their replay tomorrow and Todd Lumsden’s Rose beat Dundee North End away from home.

“Ruari [Roddy’s brother, who also moved from Linlithgow to Bo’ness] text me about it yesterday, so we could be going back there again,” said MacLennan. “It’s a big incentive, not just for the boys that used to play for the Rose. Those are the best games, they are the ones you want to play in. Personally, it’s just good to be playing games again after missing out on the Scottish Cup run with the Rose – I didn’t really feel part of it. It’s amazing how much you miss it. It was the first real bad injury I’ve ever had and hopefully my last, touch wood.

“It’s a good atmosphere at Bo’ness. Ruari and me were a wee bit tentative going at first, but it’s brilliant. It’s a good place to play football. You can tell it’s a big club – they’ve won a couple of Super Leagues, but I think we’re waiting on a run in the Scottish so hopefully we can put something together this season.”

Elsewhere in the Junior Cup, Bonnyrigg Rose visit Thorniewood United, while Calvin Shand takes his Musselburgh Athletic side to Lochee.