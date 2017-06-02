Marc Laird agrees new Edinburgh City contract

Edinburgh City rounded off a good week’s business by tying down Marc Laird on an extended contract until summer 2020.

After captain Josh Walker signed a similar deal, the two will continue to link up effectively in the middle of the park for Gary Jardine’s team, who will also have goalkeeper Calum Antell between the sticks for another year.

Laird’s arrival last September lifted City during what was an abysmal start to their maiden SPFL Ladbrokes League Two campaign. He made his mark early, with a strike that would win him the club’s goal of the season award in a 3-3 home draw with eventual champions Arbroath.

The Manchester City academy graduate, who enjoyed a successful three years with Millwall, picked up the Ladbrokes League Two Player of the Month award for November, which coincided with an 11 game unbeaten run for City in to the new year.

Laird revealed he was keen to set down roots with his young family in his native Edinburgh. “I’ve really enjoyed the past nine months at City and with my family now settled in Edinburgh I was keen to make a long-term commitment to the club,” explained the 31-year-old. “I said previously that I felt that the club was on an exciting journey which I wanted to be part of and recent conversations with the new chairman have reinforced that belief.

“I’m looking forward to tonight’s Betfred Cup draw and can’t wait for pre-season training to get underway.”