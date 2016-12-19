Mass brawl stops game before Tranent snatch draw at Arniston

NINE-MAN Tranent grabbed a last-minute goal to snatch a 2-2 draw at Arniston amid a chaotic finish to Saturday’s Premier League clash.

With five minutes remaining and the home side leading 2-1, Tranent goalscorer Jamie Todd was red-carded for a dangerous tackle. The player’s angry reaction to his sending-off sparked a mass brawl involving several players and even some supporters.

The scenes left referee Calum Doyle with no choice but to take the players off the pitch for a five-minute cooling-off period. When the teams returned, Tranent substitute Kyle Mitchell pounced to secure a point for the visitors.

Arniston had taken the lead in the 22nd minute with a header from Ryan Porteous, Tranent had Kane Paterson sent off before Todd equalised while Arniston had Jocky Lister sent off before the half-time whistle.

In the second period, Arniston restored their lead through a super strike from Kieron Somerville.

Following the delay after Todd’s red card, Tranent pushed defender Guy Kerr up front. And he was instrumental in the last-gasp goal, forcing the ball up the left wing and sending over a low cross which goalkeeper Dale Cornet looked to have covered. However, it was kicked clear and Mitchell hammered the ball home.

Arniston boss Jock Landells was stunned by events, saying: “I’ve never seen anything like that in 30 years of football.

“To throw away points like that was disappointing. All we had to do was see the game out against nine men.”

Tranent stand-in manager Darren Smith, who ruled himself out of the running for the vacant manager’s job at the club following Gary Small’s departure, said: “I’m disappointed in some of the behaviour of both sets of players because I believe we should all shake hands after a game of football. Our players showed some great spirit, though.”

Arniston Rangers: Cornet, Langdale, Deland, Callaghan, Brady, McTernan, Leslie, Lister, Somerville, Lucas, Porteous. Subs: Faulds, McFadden, Watson, Tobin, Jeffrey.

Tranent: Adams, Christie, J Paterson, Todd, Kerr, Smith, Miller, Hawkins, K Paterson, Fisher, Wojtovick. Subs: Mitchell, Conlon, Smeaton.