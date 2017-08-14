Musselburgh striker Mathu King keen to keep among the goals

Musselburgh’s Mathu King is determined to keep scoring the goals to take Musselburgh back up to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Burgh’s terrific start to the Premier League season continued as they beat a very decent Dalkeith side with strikes from Stephen MacDonald, Connor Thomson and King.

The striker is proud of his scoring record, saying: “That’s over 130 goals in my time at this club. The gaffer wants us to bounce back up and, if we keep scoring goals, then we should.”

Musselburgh had some good early pressure, forcing Dalkeith goalkeeper James McQueen into a trio of super saves. However, in the 35th minute, he was finally beaten, failing to hold on to a strike allowing MacDonald to knock the loose ball home. Musselburgh’s lead lasted only a couple of minutes. Mussy keeper Ally Adams was forced into a good block but the ball eventually fell to Darren Leslie and, from ten yards, he hit a low effort into the back of the net.

Dalkeith started the better in the second half and Kenny McMillan saw a great effort come back off the post. But, almost immediately, Musselburgh restored their lead. In the 55th minute, Thomson slammed a low drive into the net. They added to their tally in the 62nd minute as Thomson sent over a perfect cross for King to head past his friend McQueen in the Dalkeith goal.

Dalkeith gaffer Kevin Haynes saw signs of improvement in his side. “That’s a whole lot better than last midweek but still not good enough,” he said. “We had spells of pressure but didn’t take any chances.”

Dalkeith: McQueen, Murray, Redpath, McGlashan, Whitson, Cairns, Leslie, Bain, Tansey, Devlin, McMillan. Subs: McLean, Connell, Robertson, Laing, Finlay.

Musselburgh: Adams, McManus, Lynch, Moffat, Hogg, Thomson, O’Kane, Cherrie, McDonald, King, Davie. Subs: F Murray, Whyte, K Murray, Ralton, Tufal.