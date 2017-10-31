New Hibs Ladies boss targets the treble in five games

New Hibs Ladies boss Kevin Milne says he is determined to “finish the job off” as the Capital side aim to finish the SWPL 1 season as treble winners.

Milne, who was previously with the club as a technical coach, quit his role as assistant manager at East Super League side Penicuik Athletic to succeed former manager Chris Roberts who joined Bristol City Women last week.

Having retained the League Cup with victory over Celtic in May, the Hibees are just two points adrift of league leaders Glasgow City and could go top should they beat Rangers at New Victoria Park tomorrow night. Milne’s side will also face City in next month’s SSE Scottish Cup final at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena.

“It’s a massive four weeks for the club and I know it’s a bit of a cliché but we can’t afford to lose any games if we want to get to where we want to be,” said Milne, who was in charge for the first time as Hibs crushed city rivals Spartans Women 8-0 on Sunday. “I’ve got five games to make it a history-winning season. This is the closest the team has been to winning a league title in years so it’s up to me to get the players over the finishing line.

“I was enjoying my time at Penicuik but the position Hibs Ladies are in is what excited me most. It’s a big gig and I’m looking forward to it. I know the players well from my time there before so I am still the same guy that left. You’ve got to make big decisions but I am not going to be making too many changes over the next few weeks.

“We’ve got a great squad of players but have some very good people working in the background. We’ve had six players involved with the national squad these last few weeks so that shows the strength we have. To be honest it makes the transition a little bit easier for me as they are used to having different people around them.

“Normally a new manager wouldn’t be in charge without having had a training session but because I know the girls already it was probably the right thing to do and I couldn’t have asked for a better start against Spartans.”

In SWPL 2, Hearts edged out Motherwell 4-3 while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale were 3-1 winners over league champions Forfar.