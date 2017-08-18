New term will bring new hope for Edinburgh University boss

Edinburgh University manager Dorian Ogunro admits he is counting the days until September.

The Uni have lost all three Lowland League matches so far this season and are in desperate need of points.

Sitting second bottom of the table doesn’t make happy reading for the Peffermill-based side with Hawick the only other club without a point to their name. However, it is the Borders outfit propping up the divison by virtue of an inferior goal difference.

Ogunro, though, is predicting a change in fortunes for the students once the new term begins next month and key players return to bolster the squad.

The Uni boss revealed he has had to seek alternative reinforcements just to enable him to put a team on the park these past few weeks.

“It’s been really difficult as we’ve not had the players available so it’s been a challenging pre-season and first few games that’s for sure,” Ogunro explained. “Our start hasn’t really been too much of a surprise, if I’m being honest.

“We’ve had a full pre-season but it just hasn’t been with the majority of our first-team players. The squad has been bolstered by former players giving us a hand and others making up the numbers from our amateur teams.

“To be fair, had we not been able to bring these guys in then I really doubt we would have been able to have fielded a team.

“But I’m expecting quite a few back at the beginning of next month so I’m not too worried as I know we’ll improve once we’ve got the nucleus of our squad.

“I’m used to this process as we go through it every year but it is something I’ve flagged up and we know that long term it has to change.

“With our lack of resources we know it will always be a real challenge to compete at the top but anybody who says they are in this league just to plod along then I think they’re wasting their time.

“We need to be aiming as high as we possibly can.”

Ogunro believes those who have donned the Uni jersey so far haven’t disgraced themselves by any means despite three consecutive defeats – four if you take last weekend’s 5-0 thumping by Civil in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup into account.

“If I look back at the first three games in the league, we’ve actually done okay so our performances haven’t been all that bad,” Ogunro pointed out. “We were terrible against Civil in the cup last week and full of mistakes so I can’t have any complaints over that result.

“But, looking at the first game we lost against Cumbernauld, we were 1-0 up and had chances to score before they got back into it. Vale of Leithen ... we lost 1-0 and they were down to ten men so we could quite easily taken something from both of those matches.

“We then lost 4-1 to BSC [Glasgow] but they actually didn’t really create too much so it wasn’t a true reflection of the game. We also hit the post and then missed an open goal at 2-1 so it could have been completely different. All three league games we’ve had opportunities to come away with something.”

Meanwhile, third-place Spartans will be looking to bounce back following their last-gasp defeat to joint-league leaders BSC Glasgow last weekend as they welcome Dalbeattie Star to Ainslie Park.

Dougie Samuel’s men ran SPFL League 1 side Albion Rovers close in Tuesday night’s Irn-Bru Cup first-round tie at Cliftonhill before going out 5-4 on penalties.

However, the Capital side were included in yesterday’s second-round draw alongside Albion after their opponents were found to have fielded an ineligible player. The SPFL have opened disciplinary proceedings against the Coatbridge club, with the tie now likely to be replayed. A home draw against Belfast-based Linfield is the prize.

Civil Service Strollers are at East Stirlingshire on Sunday.