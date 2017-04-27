Newtongrange boost survival hopes with win over Musselburgh

Newtongrange Star boosted their Super League survival hopes with a 1-0 victory over Musselburgh Athletic at New Victoria Park last night.

Star recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season following Saturday’s 4-1 win over Carnoustie Panmure thanks to striker Errol Douglas’ first-half strike.

The three points lifted Star off second-bottom spot, above Musselburgh and into 13th. They have just two league games remaining, however – against Lochee United on Saturday then Linlithgow Rose on Monday – with each of their relegation rivals having games in hand.

The bottom two from the top flight will be automatically relegated to the Premier League with third bottom facing a play-off against the third-placed team in the second tier.

Douglas got the opener for Star after 19 minutes. The striker prodded the ball home amongst a packed penalty area after Burgh goalkeeper Ally Adams could only palm clear Gary Hamilton’s header from Lee Currie’s corner kick.

Both sides squandered further chances in the first period, but Star held on for a vital three points.

Bo’ness United won on penalties at home to Super League champions Bonnyrigg Rose in the second round of the Fife and Lothians Cup.

The BUs triumphed 5-4 on spot-kicks after a goalless 90 minutes. Midfielder Ruari MacLennan struck the winning penalty for Bo’ness.

Linlithgow Rose secured a 2-0 victory away to Glenrothes in the same competition with striker Kevin Kelbie bagging a first-half double.