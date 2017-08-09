Newtongrange boss expects team to be ‘like a bag of Revels’

Newtongrange Star boss Stevie McLeish is hopeful his young squad can build on Saturday’s opening-day victory, but recognises they won’t be favourites tonight.

The New Victoria Park men, who ended last season in the Super League relegation play-off spot, got their campaign off to a flyer on with a 2-0 home win over Dundonald Bluebell – a side who finished eight places above them last season. Star took until November to get their first Super League home win last term.

Tonight, they make the short journey to Midlothian neighbours Penicuik Athletic (kick-off 7.15pm) with Johnny Harvey’s side in buoyant mood after a 3-2 defeat of Linlithgow Rose at the weekend.

“I think we go into most of our games at the moment as second favourites and I’m sure we’ll be second favourites for tonight given Penicuik’s result at the weekend,” said McLeish.

“I’ve seen the highlights and they looked very, very impressive. I think they’ll be there or thereabouts.

“Johnny has recruited reasonably well considering the players that have moved on. I think he’s got a new dimension to his team and they look decent.

“Lumbert [Kateleza, Penicuik striker] is a dangerous wee player whoever the defence is – just ask Linlithgow that. He caused them all sorts of bother and they couldn’t cope with him.”

McLeish’s squad is unrecognisable to that of last season. With a lot of youngsters, the former Hibs coach admits it will be difficult to find a level of consistency.

He added: “It’s a totally new squad with a lot of inexperience but a lot of potential in it.

“We have a lot of young players and that can create, I suppose, a bit of uncertainty because sometimes they can be excellent and other times they can be not so great – it’s like a bag of Revels. That’s how I think it will be all season – we’ll have some really good performances followed by one or two not so good, but time will tell.”

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose host Broxburn Athletic at New Dundas Park, while Linlithgow hope to put their first points on the board when they entertain Camelon.

Alan McGonigal’s Bo’ness United will be aiming to build on an opening-day win over Carnoustie Panmure when they visit Sauchie.

In the Premier League, there is an East Lothian derby at New Countess Park with Dunbar United hosting Musselburgh Athletic. Tranent visit Arniston Rangers and Dalkeith Thistle take on Haddington Athletic in two other local fixtures. All matches kick off at 6.30pm.