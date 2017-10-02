Newtongrange complete homework to shock leaders Lochee

Newtongrange taught the League leaders, Lochee, a lesson in finishing with a well taken fourth minute strike from Kyle Lander, a goal straight from the training ground.

Star manager Steve McLeish was delighted with his team’s performance.

“I said in the programme we had players in the side who would make good son-in-laws because they are nice lads, but I want them to toughen up in games.

“This League will crush you if you don’t stand up and be counted. Today they responded in the manner I want from them.

“The goal came about because we have worked on that move in training all week. We kept their chances to a minimum and our keeper had very little to do. I think he only had one real save to make in the entire game.

“I told the players before the game this place should be a hard hard place for teams to come and win, and hopefully this win is the start of it again.”

Lochee came down from Dundee as League leaders and were confident of maintaining that top spot against a Newtongrange side who have struggled to find any rhythm to their play.

The League leaders were in for a quick shock as Star took the lead in the with that strike straight from Lander.

The ball was played out wide right to Ryan Porteous and his low pass to the near post was slammed between the legs of Lochee goalkeeper Mark Fotheringham by Lander. Lochee responded for the remainder of the first half but the Newtongrange defence were strong and comfortably kept them at bay.

Lochee came out for the second half looking to grab an early equaliser but again the Star defence held firm and when they did find a way through keeper Kieron Renton dealt with their efforts.

In the end Newtongrange deserved their win against the leaders and are now looking to kick on their season. Keeper Renton was happy to get this win, saying: “It’s a good win for us because it gives us more confidence. We have a lot of youngsters in the line-up and they give us an energy. We also have players with a lot of experience, like me, Scott Swaney and Wes Mitchell and we try to help the youngsters through games.

“I didn’t have a great deal to do because our defence was tight and gave very little away.”

Newtongrange: Renton, Swaney, Mitchell, Melvin, O’Hara, Bracks, Wilson, O’Brien, Osbourne, Porteous, Lander. Subs: K Scott, S Scott, Lally, Amos.

Lochee: Fotheringham, Webster, Miller, Lunan, McNally, Kirk, Cameron, Scott, Lawson, Birse, Deasley. Subs: Davies, Ritchie, McMahon, Smith, Deane.