Newtongrange face anxious wait despite beating Linlithgow

Newtongrange Star gave themselves a fighting chance of Super League survival in their final league game of the season last night but now face a waiting game to discover their fate.

Midfielder Jack Wilson’s second-half stunner handed Stevie McLeish’s men a 1-0 victory and all three points away to fellow strugglers Linlithgow Rose.

The victory, Star’s fourth on the trot, pushed them up to 11th but it could be too little too late. Nitten are six points clear of Rose, who occupy second-bottom spot, but the Prestonfield side have nine games left to secure their safety. Hill of Beath, Jeanfield and Musselburgh, all below Star in the table, also have several games in hand.

It was a deserved win for Star, who went on to dominate the second period after Rose defender Colin Leiper was sent off just five minutes after the interval for a lunge on visiting striker Kyle Lander.

Both sides had spurned chances in the first half – Kenny O’Brien striking the post for the visitors, while home striker Kevin Kelbie had a goalbound effort cleared off the line.

Wilson’s strike secured the win 14 minutes from time when the ball broke to him just inside the box and he fired high into the net.

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose continued their pursuit of Super League leaders Kelty Hearts with a routine 2-0 victory away to already-relegated Fauldhouse United.

Striker Sean Jamieson fired Robbie Horn’s men into a first-half lead and the points were secured midway through the second period when Alan Horne’s effort took a deflection on its path to goal to wrongfoot the home goalkeeper.

Rose are now 15 points behind Kelty with six games in hand.