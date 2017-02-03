Beating drop difficult but not impossible – Newtongrange boss

Newtongrange Star boss Stevie McLeish believes their Super League status is in their own hands with 11 league games remaining.

The New Victoria Park boss has led his side to just three victories in the top flight this season and their chances of survival look slim. Star occupy the relegation play-off place but are just four points above bottom spot with rivals Jeanfield Swifts and Fauldhouse United having played fewer games.

However. McLeish, who replaced former boss Alan Miller in May and was charged with preserving Star’s top-flight status, is remaining upbeat.

“It’s taken us a bit of time to find out what our strengths and weaknesses are but that’s what happens when you’re a team in transition,” he said.

“We’re not the only team like that, though, and I think that shows in results. There have been a lot of draws across the board. We’ve been lucky because that keeps us in touch. We are six points adrift of the safety area just now but we’re still in touch with it. We’ve got a chance. We’ve got 11 games to go and it’s in our hands.

“We’ve won three in 19. We know it’s going to be hard but it’s not impossible.”

Star recorded a surprise 4-1 victory over Camelon in the East of Scotland Cup last time out but were unable to build on that win when last weekend’s match at Jeanfield was postponed.

Young forwards Kyle Lander and Errol Douglas both notched a double at Carmuirs Park and, providing the latter is fit for the visit of league leaders Kelty Hearts tomorrow, McLeish is hopeful the pair can cause the unbeaten Fife outfit problems.

He added: “Kyle has been absolutely wonderful for us. When I heard he was available I was all over it. He’s come in and been absolutely magnificent. He’s a good, old-fashioned centre forward. He puts himself about and he knows where the goals are.

“The two of them looked really good against Camelon. We’re hoping Errol will come through for tomorrow. I’d like to put the two of them up against Kelty and see how they handle them.”